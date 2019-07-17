Bankers Cobalt (CVE:BANC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Bankers Cobalt Corp (CVE:BANC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 266070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $3.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Bankers Cobalt (CVE:BANC)

Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for cobalt and copper deposits. It holds interests in 26 mineral concessions covering an area of 391 square kilometers located in Katanga Province in southern Democratic Republic of Congo.

