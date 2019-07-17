Barclays Analysts Give Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) a $200.00 Price Target

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) received a $200.00 price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

LH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.60.

NYSE LH traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.97. Laboratory Corp. of America has a twelve month low of $119.38 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.09. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $983,260.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,191 shares of company stock worth $4,948,144 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,029,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,283,000 after acquiring an additional 257,173 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,120,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,945,000 after acquiring an additional 143,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 81.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,596,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,257,000 after acquiring an additional 716,703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,501,000 after acquiring an additional 34,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,140,000 after acquiring an additional 111,859 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

