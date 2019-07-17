Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cloudera to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 target price on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.14.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $137.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.83. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $82.52 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $996.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $236,719.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $409,468.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total value of $180,402.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,553.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 648,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,060,000 after buying an additional 57,211 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $266,000. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.5% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,270,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 45.3% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,236,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,565,000 after buying an additional 1,320,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

