Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 692,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the May 30th total of 654,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 22.46 and a quick ratio of 22.46. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Barings BDC had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 131.87%. The company had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 46.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 243,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 1.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

