Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen set a $75.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

BAX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.13. The stock had a trading volume of 177,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,423. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $82.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In related news, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $381,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,002,913 shares of company stock valued at $382,077,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

