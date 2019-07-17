Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €77.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.33% from the stock’s previous close.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,581 ($20.66) price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.63 ($93.76).

FRA:BAYN opened at €59.08 ($68.70) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €56.38. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

