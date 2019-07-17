Beleave Inc (TSE:BE) Director Sells C$10,500.00 in Stock

Beleave Inc (TSE:BE) Director Roger Emmanuel Ferreira sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,680,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,003.98.

Roger Emmanuel Ferreira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Roger Emmanuel Ferreira sold 140,000 shares of Beleave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$10,500.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Roger Emmanuel Ferreira sold 150,000 shares of Beleave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$15,000.00.

Beleave Company Profile

Beleave Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and sells tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol medical cannabis in Canada and Colombia. The company produces cannabis oils and extracts for medical purposes. It also operates a network of medical cannabis clinics under the Medi-Green banner.

