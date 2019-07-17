BidaskClub Lowers First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

First Defiance Financial stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Defiance Financial has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John R. Reisner sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $45,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365 shares in the company, valued at $9,865.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $29,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEF. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,998 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,909,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

