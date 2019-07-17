BidaskClub Upgrades Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.88. Cutera has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 65.62%. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cutera will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $471,217.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 49,522 shares of company stock worth $832,825. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Cutera by 96.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 834,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 409,700 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Cutera by 11.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,100,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cutera by 115.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Cutera by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 124,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 81,243 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

