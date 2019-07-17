BidaskClub Upgrades Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PLXS has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti set a $72.00 price objective on Plexus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lam Research from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.99. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.54.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $789.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.03 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 10,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $651,096.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,797.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $270,334.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,440.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,493 shares of company stock worth $1,485,704 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 1,548.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Plexus during the first quarter worth $73,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

