Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Given a $55.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.30 ($87.56) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of 2U to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Svb Leerink increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.50. 459,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Engelhart purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $107,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.37 per share, for a total transaction of $403,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $712,425. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,499,000 after acquiring an additional 225,386 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,960 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.