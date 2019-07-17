BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One BitBall token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. BitBall has a market capitalization of $47,234.00 and $11.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 392,524,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,061,556 tokens. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

