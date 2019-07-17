Bitcore Hits Market Capitalization of $6.47 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $3,723.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00003843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,789.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.07 or 0.02179812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00915583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.74 or 0.03025492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.19 or 0.00779348 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00058770 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00760100 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00274046 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,719,400 coins and its circulating supply is 17,218,440 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Exrates, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

