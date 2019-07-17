BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.85. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 31,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

