Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.05

Blue Star Gold Corp (CVE:BAU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 306000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.41, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.09.

About Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU)

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

