BNK Petroleum (TSE:BKX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.24. BNK Petroleum shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 31,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 million and a PE ratio of 21.82.

BNK Petroleum (TSE:BKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BNK Petroleum Inc. will post 0.0102222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNK Petroleum Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of unconventional oil and gas resource plays in the United States, Canada, Poland, Spain, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The company produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has working interests in approximately 17,680 net acres of shale oil acreage in the Caney/Upper Sycamore formations of the Tishomingo Field, Oklahoma.

