Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) versus OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Head to Head Analysis

Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Boc Hong Kong shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boc Hong Kong and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boc Hong Kong $11.48 billion 3.67 $4.08 billion N/A N/A OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR $9.66 billion 3.67 $4.15 billion N/A N/A

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boc Hong Kong.

Dividends

Boc Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $4.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Risk and Volatility

Boc Hong Kong has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Boc Hong Kong and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boc Hong Kong 0 0 0 1 4.00 OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Boc Hong Kong and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boc Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Boc Hong Kong beats OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boc Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. It also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; and payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates approximately 200 branches, 270 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

About OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high net worth individuals. Its Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, trade financing, and deposit accounts; fee-based services, such as cash management and custodian services; investment banking services, including financing solutions, syndicated loans and advisory services, corporate finance services for initial public offerings, secondary fund-raising, and takeovers and mergers; and customized and structured equity-linked financing services. This segment serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its OCBC Wing Hang segment offers commercial banking, consumer financing, share brokerage, and insurance services. The company's Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. Its Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. As of May 7, 2018, the company operated a network of 570 branches and representative offices in 19 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

