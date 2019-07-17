Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $430.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $430.00 price target by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus decreased their price target on Kellogg from $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 price objective on TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.33.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $369.52. 3,930,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,855,135. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.00. The company has a market capitalization of $203.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 1,857.97% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $2,348,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 174,688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,337,000 after buying an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 33,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.