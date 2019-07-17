BOLT (BOLT) Market Cap Reaches $7.76 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. BOLT has a market cap of $7.76 million and $2.12 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT token can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00279246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.01257428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024785 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00111619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,886,962 tokens. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

