Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $168.55

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.55 and traded as low as $169.19. Boyd Group Income Fund shares last traded at $169.76, with a volume of 15,189 shares.

BYD.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$165.25.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$168.55.

In other Boyd Group Income Fund news, Director Sally Ann Savoia purchased 1,000 shares of Boyd Group Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$165.50 per share, with a total value of C$165,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$827,500.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:BYD.UN)

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.