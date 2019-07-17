Brokerages Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) to Post -$0.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) to post ($0.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the lowest is ($0.83). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.20).

Several research firms recently weighed in on APLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Shares of APLS stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.08. 185,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a current ratio of 15.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,025,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,688,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after acquiring an additional 300,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

