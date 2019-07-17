Brokerages Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $98,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bates Ann Torre acquired 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $171,257.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,465 shares of company stock worth $361,733 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 161,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 50.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 124,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. 41,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.95. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.