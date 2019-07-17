Brokerages Anticipate Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $9.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pzena Investment Management an industry rank of 92 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NYSE PZN traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $581.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.18. Pzena Investment Management has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.87 million. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pzena Investment Management will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 8,082.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

