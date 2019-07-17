Brokerages Anticipate TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.04). TETRA Technologies reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $243.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.83 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

TETRA Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. 655,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,258. The company has a market cap of $228.61 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.87. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 21,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 913.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

