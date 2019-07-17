Brokerages Anticipate Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yirendai’s earnings. Yirendai posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yirendai will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yirendai.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YRD. Macquarie cut Yirendai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of YRD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 217,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,923. The company has a market capitalization of $739.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.70. Yirendai has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Yirendai in the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Yirendai in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Yirendai by 782.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Yirendai by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 75,226 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yirendai during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

