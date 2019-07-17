Brokerages Expect Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Coeur Mining posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.37 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,920,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,724. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.14 million, a P/E ratio of -480.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.20.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 25,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $43,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,389.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 41,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,200. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1,075.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

