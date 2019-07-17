Brokerages Expect Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.21). Community Health Systems posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4,800%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

In related news, CEO Wayne T. Smith bought 993,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,347,923.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,959,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,737.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne T. Smith bought 323,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $1,072,638.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,959,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,759.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,420,533 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,242 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,024,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,008,000 after buying an additional 1,346,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1,038.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 917,065 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 106,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,572,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,300. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.40.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

