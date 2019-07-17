Brokerages Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Brokerages forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. GameStop posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $7.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.55%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GME. Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th. Bank of America set a $4.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush set a $9.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. 6,237,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,947,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.48. GameStop has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $17.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

