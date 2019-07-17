Brokerages Expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Kadmon posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 2,509.88% and a negative return on equity of 91.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KDMN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 134.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

KDMN traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. 1,480,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Kadmon has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.39.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

