Brokerages Set $6.31 Price Target for Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $6.31 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Finjan an industry rank of 59 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Finjan alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Finjan by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Finjan by 12.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 77,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Finjan by 4.5% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 319,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Finjan by 34.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Finjan by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Finjan stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. 299,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,930. Finjan has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Finjan will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finjan (FNJN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finjan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finjan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.