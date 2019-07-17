Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) Target Price at €5.61

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.61 ($6.53).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

