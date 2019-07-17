Brokerages Set Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) Price Target at $67.00

Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTWS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Connecticut Water Service alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,106,000 after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Connecticut Water Service stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.05. 180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Connecticut Water Service has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44. The company has a market cap of $844.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.86 million for the quarter. Connecticut Water Service had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Connecticut Water Service will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is an increase from Connecticut Water Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Connecticut Water Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.21%.

Connecticut Water Service Company Profile

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water and provides wastewater services.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Connecticut Water Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connecticut Water Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.