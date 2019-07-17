Brokerages Set Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) PT at $22.33

Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Despegar.com by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Despegar.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Despegar.com by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Despegar.com by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,324,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 847,663 shares in the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DESP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,337. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $957.89 million, a P/E ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.34. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 797.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

