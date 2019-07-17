Brokerages Set MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Target Price at $78.89

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.02 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

MSM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $90.25.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 5,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $443,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $177,521.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,212.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

