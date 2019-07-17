Brokerages Set Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) PT at $124.13

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.13.

SAFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Barclays set a $145.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,810,000 after acquiring an additional 26,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,157,000 after acquiring an additional 186,527 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,018,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 547,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $34,883,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFM traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.61. The stock had a trading volume of 263,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,548. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $93.98 and a 1 year high of $154.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.46.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.06. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $845.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

