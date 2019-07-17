Brokerages Set Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Target Price at $8.96

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on SALT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Noble Financial set a $9.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 451.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 47.2% in the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SALT traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,071. The company has a market capitalization of $433.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

