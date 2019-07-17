Brokerages Set WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Target Price at $316.92

Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.92.

WCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$106.00 price target on FirstService and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WCG traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $290.20. 327,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.47. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. WellCare Health Plans has a fifty-two week low of $220.63 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

