Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Canuc Resources Corp (CVE:CDA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Canuc Resources Company Profile (CVE:CDA)

Canuc Resources Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's exploration project is the San Javier Project comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico. It also engages in the development of oil and gas properties located in Texas, the United States.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Canuc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canuc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.