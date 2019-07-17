Caspian (CSP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $69,709.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Caspian has a market cap of $4.02 million and $69,709.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Over the last week, Caspian has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.08 or 0.05396567 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00041990 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001168 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 434,229,488 tokens. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.