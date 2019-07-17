Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Up 8.7% in June

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,992,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the May 30th total of 2,751,300 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 378,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 288.0% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CATY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

