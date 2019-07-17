CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,119,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the May 30th total of 1,037,200 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 508.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $327.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $86.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

