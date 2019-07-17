Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given a $122.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Celanese (NYSE:CE) has been given a $122.00 target price by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NYSE CE traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.59. The stock had a trading volume of 698,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,516. Celanese has a 1 year low of $82.91 and a 1 year high of $119.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.13. Celanese had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $993,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 28.6% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 31.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

