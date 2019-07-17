Centamin (LON:CEY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $106.30

Shares of Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.30 and traded as low as $113.55. Centamin shares last traded at $114.60, with a volume of 6,908,359 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Biffa from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 252 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 106 ($1.39).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.87.

Centamin Company Profile (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

