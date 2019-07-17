Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.09

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and traded as high as $27.63. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 1,847 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CENT shares. ValuEngine upgraded ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $673.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $43,138.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,683.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George C. Roeth sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $86,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,962 shares of company stock valued at $288,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 50.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 289,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

