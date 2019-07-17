Centrality Trading 28.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Centrality token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX. In the last week, Centrality has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $19.21 million and $373.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00279958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.20 or 0.01267882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024765 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00110617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,428,103 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

