Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.87

Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and traded as high as $9.04. Changyou.Com shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 1,730 shares changing hands.

CYOU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.29. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $123.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Changyou.Com Ltd will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Changyou.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Changyou.Com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 502,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in Changyou.Com by 1,345.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 595,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 554,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Changyou.Com by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 137,215 shares in the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Changyou.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYOU)

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.