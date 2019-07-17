Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Changyou.com Limited is a developer and operator of online games in China. It engages in the development, operation, and licensing of massively multi-player online role-playing games, which are interactive online games that are played simultaneously by various game players. The company currently operates two multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs), including the in-house developed Tian Long Ba Bu and the licensed Blade Online. Changyou.com has three MMORPGs in the pipeline, which include the Duke of Mount Deer, Immortal Faith, and the Legend of the Ancient World. Based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc. “

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

NASDAQ:CYOU traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.93. 134,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.68. Changyou.Com has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $474.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.29. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $123.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Changyou.Com will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYOU. AJO LP grew its stake in Changyou.Com by 1,345.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 595,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 554,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Changyou.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,756,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 26.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after buying an additional 137,215 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 52,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Changyou.Com (CYOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.