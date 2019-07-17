Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Shares Down 8.7%

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) traded down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.85, 1,166,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 246% from the average session volume of 337,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $244.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $49.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc bought 300,000 shares of Chaparral Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,794,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,378,107 shares of company stock worth $11,521,697. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

