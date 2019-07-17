Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.58

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and traded as low as $4.35. Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 527,754 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHAR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.22) price target (up from GBX 920 ($12.02)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. FinnCap lifted their price objective on Castleton Technology from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Chariot Oil & Gas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.57.

In related news, insider George F. Canjar purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($29,400.24).

About Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.