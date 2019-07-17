Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $51.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chemung Financial an industry rank of 198 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $60.00 price target on Eagle Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 655.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $36.87 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.